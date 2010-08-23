Getting rich through YouTube: the top 10

Here are top 10 YouTube stars who made over US$100,000 in the past year, according to a study done by TubeMogul. The data compiled from July 2009 to July 2010, uses viewership data to estimate the annual income for independent YouTube partners. The estimates are based on: CPM for banner ads of UD$1.50

0-50 profit share with YouTube. Do you have a YouTube channel? 10. Natalie Tran– US$101,000

Natalie Tran is a video blogger from Sydney, Australia, using the nickname communitychannel. She is a digital media student at the University of New South Wales. Her videos include observational and self-deprecating humour, as well as stream-of-consciousness commentary on social dilemmas, such as how much money to spend on gifts for friends and appropriate telephone etiquette. 9. The Young Turks – US$112,000 The Young Turks is a progressive talk radio and Internet talk show airing on Sirius Satellite Radio. The show offers exclusive, Internet-only video content via their YouTube channel, which averages 13 million views monthly. 8. Smosh – US$113,000 Smosh is a web-based comedy duo consisting of Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla. They first began posting videos to YouTube in the autumn of 2005, and have become one of the most popular channels on that site. One of Smosh's earliest videos, "Pokemon Theme Music Video," was released in November 2005 and by April 2006 held the title of "Most Viewed Video of all Time" on YouTube with over 7 million hits. 7. Mediocre Films – US$116,000 Greg Benson initially created Mediocre Films for a comedy TV series called "Skip TV." The show lasted for one season, and now Benson creates comedy videos for YouTube. 6. Shay Carl –US$140,000 Shay Carl, is an American Internet personality, known as a comedian for his entertaining videos on YouTube. He is one of the most subscribed comedians of all time on YouTube, with over 100 videos and over 70,000 subscribers to his channel. Shay resides in Idaho with his wife and three children. 5. Fred – US$146,000 , a teenage American comedic actor, created the character Fred Figglehorn for his YouTube channel - "Fred." His videos are centred on Fred Figglehorn, a fictional 6-year-old who has a dysfunctional home life and "anger management issues." 4. Ryan Higa – US$151,000 , known as nigahiga on YouTube, is a Japanese-American comedian from Hilo, Hawaii. His comedic YouTube include How to be Gangster" and "How to be Ninja". As of August 2010, Higa's YouTube channel, nigahiga, is currently the most subscribed of all time with over 2.5 million subscribers. 3. Philip DeFranco – US$181,000 is an american video blogger. His videos are centred around current events, politics and celebrity gossip in which he gives his opinion, usually presented in a sarcastically. He has over one million subscribers, and is the 8th most subscribed YouTuber of all time, as of August 2010. 2. The Annoying Orange – US$288,000 is a comedy web series created by Dane Boedigheimer, under the name "daneboe". The show features an animated talking orange called Orange, played by Dane Boedigheimer. 1. Shane Dawson – US$315,000 is a comedian and actor. Dawson’s comedy videos feature recurring characters, impersonations and spoofs of popular music videos. His YouTube channel is the third most subscribed channel of all time, with over 1.8 million subscribers. Dawson has since expanded his presence on YouTube by adding a second channel for vlogs and his series "Ask Shane" and a third channel using videos only taken from his iPhone. Next Article >>

