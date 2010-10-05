Save on City Parking



Parking in Australia's major cities can be an expensive process. Unless you're familiar with the location it's tough finding a reasonably priced parking.

has created an iPhone App to simplify the process. The App shows you car parks within 700m of your location and calculates the cost of your stay. If you're intending to use it while driving on a busy day be sure to familiarise yourself with the interface - or find a safe place to stop while navigating the menus.

If future it'll be interesting to see if the team is able to build in voice commands to allow users to operate the App without taking their eyes off the city traffic. The App - originally sold for $3.99 is now available for free.





